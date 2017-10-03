The KarJenner Baby Boom Is Only Making The Famous Fam Closer: 'Everyone Is In Each Other's Business'!

Uh Oh! DWTS's Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Partner Vanessa Lachey Are 'Miserable' & Feuding Off Camera!
Sounds like there's some drama happening behind-the-scenes of Dancing With The Stars!
Maksim Chmerkovskiy was noticeably missing from Monday's episode, leaving his partner Vanessa Lachey to dance with a sub. Host Erin Andrews announced:
"Maks is dealing with a personal issue so Alan [Bersten] is stepping in and dancing with Vanessa tonight."
An Us Weekly source shared the professional dancer wouldn't rehearse with the former MTV TRL VJ and was a no-show to rehearsals last week.
Meanwhile, another revealed the two's dancing partnership is "not going well" as "there is a lot of fighting going on behind the scenes." Elaborating, the insider spilled:
