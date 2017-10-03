The KarJenner Baby Boom Is Only Making The Famous Fam Closer: 'Everyone Is In Each Other's Business'!

If you think multiple pregnancies will tear the KarJenners up, you're seriously kidding yourself!

As you surely know, Kris Jenner's offspring are going through quite the baby boom as THREE of her kids are expecting little ones of their own. And, despite reports that certain members of the family *cough* Kim Kardashian West *cough* haven't handled the situation well, it's expected that the pregnancies will only bring the famous fam closer together.

Related: Khloé's Baby Daddy Is House Hunting In LA!

On how the Kardashian-Jenner family is handling the baby boom, one insider told People:

"If there will be any friction at all, it's that everyone is in each other's business. But that's like any close family."

In fact, per the Konfidant, Keeks is totally "excited" about her sisters' respective baby news and hope the next generation of KarJenners will be as tight as they all are. Awwwww.

Just in case you haven't been Keeping Up, Kimmie is expecting a third child via a surrogate, Khloé Kardashian is pregnant with boyfriend Tristan Thompson's baby, and Kylie Jenner has Travis Scott's bun cooking in her oven. Like we said, it's a KarJenner baby boom.

We can only imagine how stoked momager Kris is amid all this baby news. We mean, we're sure she's ALREADY profiting off her unborn grandbabies — WE TEASE (sort of).

[Image via Instagram/WENN.]

Tags: awwwww, baby blabber, baby bump watch, cute and contemporary families, khloe kardashian, kim kardashian, kris jenner, kuwtk, kylie jenner, pregnancy talk, pregnant, reality tv, travis scott, tristan thompson