Megyn Kelly doesn't feel in control.

Not only was that the case when the NBC host felt "helpless" watching horrifying footage of the Las Vegas shooting, it was evident when she harshly cut off her guest mid-answer on Megyn Kelly Today.

The former Fox News host conducted a town hall-style broadcast on Tuesday to discuss gun control following the deadly shooting on Sunday.

Related: Megyn Responds To Negative Media Attention On Premiere Week!

While the guests on the panel were fired up to fight for stricter gun laws -- urging audience members to organize against the "other side" (a.k.a. the NRA) -- Kelly's take on the matter was more of the "we're fucked" variety.

In her monologue, the journalist cynically pointed out that the most recent tragedy -- dubbed the worst mass shooting in U.S. history -- would not change anything about America's gun laws, because that's just the way things go. She lamented:

[Image via NBC.]