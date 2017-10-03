Kim Cattrall & Sarah Jessica Parker's Feud Gets Reignited — But They're Not The Only Stars Who Still Have Beef!

Kim Cattrall aired out Sarah Jessica Parker over the Sex And The City 3 drama!

As we previously reported, the actress told Piers Morgan how she felt her costar could have been "nicer" about her not wanting to sign on for another sequel of the movie.

She then implied this isn't the first time they've feuded, adding:

"I don't know what her issue is, I never have."

Oh shit! These two starlets aren't the only ones to have a long history of shade though!

