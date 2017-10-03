Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Vegas Tom Petty Kim K. Trump PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Inspiration, Sad Sad, Viral: News, Daytime TV >> Las Vegas Shooting Survivor Gets Surprise Reunion With Stranger Who Saved His Life!

Las Vegas Shooting Survivor Gets Surprise Reunion With Stranger Who Saved His Life!

10/03/2017 12:38 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsInspirationSad SadViral: NewsDaytime TV

59 people were killed in the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. But Tom McIntosh wasn't one of them.

After helping his wife escape the concert grounds, Tom was shot in the leg. He was bleeding out, sure he would die — until a stranger came along.

Video: Ellen DeGeneres Is Spreading Hope Following The Shooting

Army reservist James Lawson was in the middle of escaping himself when he spotted Tom's injury and stopped to tie a makeshift tourniquet around his leg and stop the bleeding until they could get to the hospital.

Tom never even learned James' name that night, but thanks to TODAY, the two strangers were reunited Tuesday morning.

Ch-ch-check out the emotional moment (above)!

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
The Plus-Size Models You Should Know!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
View Pics »
« Previous story
Dancing With The Stars Indulges In Contestants' Guilty Pleasures — Recap HERE!
Next story »
Ellen DeGeneres Is Spreading Hope Following The Las Vegas Shooting — 'There Is A Lot More Good In The World Than There Is Bad'
See All Comments