Las Vegas Shooting Survivor Gets Surprise Reunion With Stranger Who Saved His Life!

59 people were killed in the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. But Tom McIntosh wasn't one of them.

After helping his wife escape the concert grounds, Tom was shot in the leg. He was bleeding out, sure he would die — until a stranger came along.

Video: Ellen DeGeneres Is Spreading Hope Following The Shooting

Army reservist James Lawson was in the middle of escaping himself when he spotted Tom's injury and stopped to tie a makeshift tourniquet around his leg and stop the bleeding until they could get to the hospital.

Tom never even learned James' name that night, but thanks to TODAY, the two strangers were reunited Tuesday morning.

Ch-ch-check out the emotional moment (above)!

