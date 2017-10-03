Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Was A Millionaire Gambler Who Had Worked For Government Agencies Over The Years

More details have surfaced about Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock.

Years before he orchestrated the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, the 64-year-old had worked several jobs in government agencies — including the U.S. Postal Service and the IRS.

On Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the Office of Personnel Management told The Associated Press that Paddock had worked as a mail carrier from 1976 to 1978 in between graduating from Cal State Northridge in 1977.

After that, he worked as an agent for the Internal Revenue Service for six years until 1984, then worked a defense auditing job for about 18 months for a company that became Lockheed Martin, one of the world's largest defense contractors.

Even though Paddock's father was a notorious fugitive bank robber, law enforcement officials cannot explain what would motivate the gambler with no known criminal record to cause such a massacre.

Officials have noted that Paddock is much older than the typical shooter, and was not known to be suffering from mental illness. On the surface, he seemed to be living a comfortable life just north of Vegas.

Eric Paddock told the AP the last time he talked to his brother was two weeks ago when Stephen checked in briefly via text message after Hurricane Irma. When Stephen found out recently that his mother needed a walker, he sent her one.

Eric described his brother as a multi-millionaire with a thing for guns, high limit poker, and real-estate deals. Though he was not aware of Stephen's reported gambling debts.

Hopefully more details will soon be revealed and complete this puzzling picture, as it still doesn't entirely add up.

