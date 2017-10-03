'I've Been Shot': Man Receives Terrifying Text Messages From Wife During Las Vegas Shooting

With 59 dead and 527 injured in Sunday's shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, it's taking a long time to identify everyone.

That can be an eternity for people looking for their loved ones who were among the 22,000 at the concert.

In one of the scariest such stories we've heard, Manitoba, Canada resident Joseph Lambourne got a call from his sister-in-law to tell him the country festival his wife, Jan Lambourne, was attending was the site of a mass shooting.

He couldn't get ahold of his wife until he got a series of unbelievably scary text messages (above). He told CTV News:

"She said ‘I've been shot" and then she said ‘I love you so much.' It scared the hell out of me."

Jan was attending the fest with her friend Jody Ansell. Jody was shot in the arm; Jan was hit in the abdomen.

Joseph, who was at work when he got the texts, immediately left to get his passport and bought plane tickets for him and his son to fly to Vegas.

Thankfully, an army medic spotted Jan and got her to the hospital. She arrived in critical condition, but the medical team was able to save her. She's since been upgraded to stable.

Eventually she was even in good enough condition to speak to Joseph on the phone! We cannot imagine the relief!

Jan recounted the horrific night her husband, who relayed:

"She says she heard three or four pops at the beginning and her and her friend thought they were setting off fireworks. Then there was more pops she thought ‘oh yeah somebody's playing with firecrackers' and then she said everybody started running."

Jody is still in the hospital but does not need surgery.

Jan's injury is still very serious despite being stable. Joseph told reporters tearfully he doesn't know how long her recovery will take:

"I just want to get her and get back."

We're wishing Jan and all the other injured a speedy recovery.

We really need this story to have more happy endings…

