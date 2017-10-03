It's hard to be funny during such a sad time.

On Monday evening, late night hosts across networks took time out of their scheduled programming to address the tragedy in Las Vegas. As we previously reported, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on festival goers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival as he sat perched on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The shooter killed at least 59 people and injured 527 others. The gunman then took his own life before authorities could apprehend him.

As the nation continues to grapple with this unspeakable act of violence, TV hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O'Brien, James Corden, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, and Trevor Noah all fought through their emotions to reflect on the massacre. Be sure to take a look at their poignant monologues (below).

Kimmel Calls Out Senators Who Are In The NRA's Pocket

Conan Talks About The Tragedy

Corden Makes A Somber Speech

Trevor Weighs In On The Mass Shooting

Stephen Asks Donald Trump To Do Something About Gun Control

Seth Wonders If Congress Plans To Do ANYTHING About Gun Violence

As always, our thoughts are with the victims and their families.

