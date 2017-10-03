Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Vegas Tom Petty Kim K. Trump PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Inspiration, Sin City, Sad Sad, Charity, Violence >> Maren Morris Reminds Us 'Love's Gonna Conquer All' With New Song Dear Hate Released In Response To The Las Vegas Shooting

Maren Morris Reminds Us 'Love's Gonna Conquer All' With New Song Dear Hate Released In Response To The Las Vegas Shooting

10/03/2017 11:34 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteInspirationSin CitySad SadCharityViolence

Maren Morris

"Hate is everywhere, and I'm sick of not doing enough."

In response to the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Maren Morris is offering her talent to spread love in our darkest hour by releasing her song with Vince Gill, Dear Hate.

The emotional tune — which will be released on iTunes on Friday — was written three years ago, but still rings true today. All proceeds will go to the Music City Cares Fund to help the victims and their families.

Related: Miley Cyrus & Adam Sandler Pay Tribute To Las Vegas Victims

Of her decision to finally put out the track, the 27-year-old penned to social media:

"I wrote this song 3 years ago, recorded it last year with Vince Gill, and always have fans asking when I'll put it out. I never knew when would be the right time, but I realized today that there's never a right time. Hate is everywhere, and I'm sick of not doing enough. In the darkest tunnel, there is still love & music. That's what it's here for. Here is Dear Hate. Any cent I see from this I'm donating to the Music City Cares Fund."

Listen (below):

Love always wins.

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
The Plus-Size Models You Should Know!
10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Megyn Kelly Says Gun Laws Won't Change Following Vegas Shooting & Cuts Off Tom Brokaw While He's Encouraging Audience To Assemble Against NRA — Watch!
Next story »
Keith Urban Leads Candlelight Vigil For Las Vegas Victims In Nashville — Watch His Performance
See All Comments