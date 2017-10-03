Maren Morris Reminds Us 'Love's Gonna Conquer All' With New Song Dear Hate Released In Response To The Las Vegas Shooting

"Hate is everywhere, and I'm sick of not doing enough."

In response to the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Maren Morris is offering her talent to spread love in our darkest hour by releasing her song with Vince Gill, Dear Hate.

The emotional tune — which will be released on iTunes on Friday — was written three years ago, but still rings true today. All proceeds will go to the Music City Cares Fund to help the victims and their families.

Of her decision to finally put out the track, the 27-year-old penned to social media:

"I wrote this song 3 years ago, recorded it last year with Vince Gill, and always have fans asking when I'll put it out. I never knew when would be the right time, but I realized today that there's never a right time. Hate is everywhere, and I'm sick of not doing enough. In the darkest tunnel, there is still love & music. That's what it's here for. Here is Dear Hate. Any cent I see from this I'm donating to the Music City Cares Fund."

Listen (below):

Love always wins.

