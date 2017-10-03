Home Videos Photos Shop
The Mean Girls Cast Reunites To Help Victims Of The Tragedy In Las Vegas

On October 3rd, the cast of Mean Girls asked us to give back!

In honor of #MeanGirlsDay, AKA the unforgettable day Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron what day it is in math class, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese, and Jonathan Bennett teamed up to launch a GoFundMe page to help those affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas.

All proceeds will go directly to the National Compassion Fund, a program in the National Center for Victims of Crime. They're asking fans to donate just $3 to reach their $300,000 goal.

The celebs posted the announcement on their social media pages, saying:

To donate, click HERE.

