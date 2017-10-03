The Mean Girls Cast Reunites To Help Victims Of The Tragedy In Las Vegas

On October 3rd, the cast of Mean Girls asked us to give back!

In honor of #MeanGirlsDay, AKA the unforgettable day Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron what day it is in math class, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese, and Jonathan Bennett teamed up to launch a GoFundMe page to help those affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas.

All proceeds will go directly to the National Compassion Fund, a program in the National Center for Victims of Crime. They're asking fans to donate just $3 to reach their $300,000 goal.

The celebs posted the announcement on their social media pages, saying:

