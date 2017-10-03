Megyn Kelly doesn't feel in control.

Not only was that the case when the NBC host felt "helpless" watching horrifying footage of the Las Vegas shooting, it was evident when she harshly cut off her guest mid-answer on Megyn Kelly Today.

The former Fox News host conducted a town hall-style broadcast on Tuesday to discuss gun control following the deadly shooting on Sunday.

Related: Megyn Responds To Negative Media Attention On Premiere Week!

While the guests on the panel were fired up to fight for stricter gun laws — urging audience members to organize against the "other side" (a.k.a. the NRA) — Kelly's take on the matter was more of the "we're fucked" variety.

In her monologue, the journalist cynically pointed out that the most recent tragedy — dubbed the worst mass shooting in U.S. history — would not change anything about America's gun laws, because that's just the way things go. She lamented:

"The mental health laws are not going to change, and we know it. The gun laws? Right. And even if they did change, you would still get people like this guy and we know it."

When she was joined by Tom Brokaw, Kelly again asserted that "nothing changes" after these tragedies. The NBC Nightly News anchor insisted that if the Vegas shooting "isn't a wake-up call, I don't know what is" — to which Kelly countered:

"Well, that's what people said after Newtown and it wasn't."

Damn. Is she wrong tho???

Video: Keith Urban Leads Candlelight Vigil For Vegas Victims

Things got even more stiff on the daytime hour when Kelly opened up the panel for audience questions, and proceeded to awkwardly cut Brokaw off right as he was encouraging listeners to organize against the NRA!

Um… what side you on here, Meg? Watch the clips (below) to see Kelly's strong take on the tragedy.

[Image via NBC.]

Tags: controversy, daytime tv, las vegas shooting, megyn kelly, megyn kelly today, NBC nightly news, NRA, social issues, Tom Brokaw, tv news