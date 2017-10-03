Home Videos Photos Shop
Miley Cyrus & Adam Sandler Honor Las Vegas Victims With Touching Performance On The Tonight Show

Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler

Music heals.

Last night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus recruited the help of Adam Sandler to perform a stunning rendition of Dido's 2013 song No Freedom in honor of the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

As reported, 64-year-old terrorist Stephen Paddock opened fire from his hotel room during the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Vegas on Sunday, killing 59 people and injuring more than 500 others. He was later found dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

With the intention of inspiring people not to live in fear during such scary times, Miley and Adam sang:

"Even when you don't see me / Even when you don't hear
I'll be flying low below the sun / And you'll feel it all out here
No love without freedom"

Watch (below):

Following her interview, the Younger Now songstress took the stage once again to bring back her 2009 song The Climb to close out the show (below):

Here's what the celeb had to say about the performances:

More love.

