Miley Cyrus & Adam Sandler Honor Las Vegas Victims With Touching Performance On The Tonight Show

Music heals.

Last night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus recruited the help of Adam Sandler to perform a stunning rendition of Dido's 2013 song No Freedom in honor of the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

As reported, 64-year-old terrorist Stephen Paddock opened fire from his hotel room during the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Vegas on Sunday, killing 59 people and injuring more than 500 others. He was later found dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Related: Route 91 Harvest Festival Releases Statement Following Shooting

With the intention of inspiring people not to live in fear during such scary times, Miley and Adam sang:

"Even when you don't see me / Even when you don't hear

I'll be flying low below the sun / And you'll feel it all out here

No love without freedom"

Watch (below):

Following her interview, the Younger Now songstress took the stage once again to bring back her 2009 song The Climb to close out the show (below):

Here's what the celeb had to say about the performances:

No Love without Freedom … No Freedom without LOVE ❤️ Thank you so much to Adam Sandler for joining me tonight in remembering all those lost , and singing lyrics that I believe are so important at this time …. #LandOfTheFree #StopTheViolence #GivePeaceAChance @fallontonightA post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Oct 2, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

More love.

[Image via NBC.]

Tags: adam sandler, inspiration, jimmy fallon, late night tv, miley cyrus, music minute, sin city, tv news, violence