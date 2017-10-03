Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Vegas Tom Petty Kim K. Trump PerezTV
Home >> George Clooney, Photos!, Awwwww, Boyfriend, Amal Clooney >> Single On #NationalBoyfriendDay? Set Your Sights On These Single Stars!

Single On #NationalBoyfriendDay? Set Your Sights On These Single Stars!

10/03/2017 5:04 PM ET | Filed under: George ClooneyPhotos!AwwwwwBoyfriendAmal Clooney

george clooney amal clooney forever bachelors gallery

Today (October 3) is National Boyfriend Day.

Now, if you're finding yourself solo on this special holiday, we've compiled a list of single stars that you should ch-ch-check out. Hey, George Clooney was destined to be a forever bachelor before he met wife Amal Clooney. You know we're right!!

SoOoOo, be sure to discover those A-list single celebs for yourself (below) AND let us know (in the comments section below) how you'll be celebrating this IMPORTANT day! Enjoy!!

CLICK HERE to view "Here Are All Of The A-Listers Who May Remain Bachelors FOREVER!"

CLICK HERE to view "Here Are All Of The A-Listers Who May Remain Bachelors FOREVER!"

CLICK HERE to view "Here Are All Of The A-Listers Who May Remain Bachelors FOREVER!"

CLICK HERE to view "Here Are All Of The A-Listers Who May Remain Bachelors FOREVER!"

CLICK HERE to view "Here Are All Of The A-Listers Who May Remain Bachelors FOREVER!"

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

All The Wild TRL Fashion!
Celebs Who Use Coffee & Food In Their Skincare!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Emmy Awards 2017: The Worst Dressed List
Emmy Awards 2017: The Best Dressed List
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Was A Millionaire Gambler Who Had Worked For Government Agencies Over The Years
Next story »
Donald Trump Just Responded To Puerto Rico's Pleas For Help By Throwing Paper Towels At Suffering People
See All Comments