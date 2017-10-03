Naya Rivera Files To Have Divorce From Ryan Dorsey DISMISSED!

Wait. So Naya Rivera ISN'T getting divorced??

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Glee alum has pulled the plug on her divorce to husband Ryan Dorsey after filing for the split last November. It's said the Sorry Not Sorry author filed to have her divorce case dismissed LAST WEEK.

Related: Scott & Sofia Get Hot & Heavy In Mexico!

Currently, it is unclear if the former flames have reconciled. Naya was last romantically linked to David Spade — but we haven't heard anything about their relationship in a minute.

Fingers crossed a reconciliation is a-brewin' between the Dorseys as they have a two-year-old son together, named Josey Hollis Dorsey!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: breakups, david spade, glee, josey hollis dorsey, legal matters, love line, naya rivera, ryan dorsey