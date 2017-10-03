Rob Kardashian Finding It ‘Very Difficult’ To Get Motivated To Be A ‘Healthier Dad’ For Baby Dream!

If anyone can motivate Rob Kardashian, it's probably his daughter Dream Kardashian!

As we previously reported, the reality TV star is looking to make a comeback by sticking to a healthy lifestyle with the help of a nutritionist.

More details about why the dad really wants to keep with it reveal it has everything to do with his and Blac Chyna's child.

Related: Amber Rose Defends Chyna's Lawsuit Against Rob

A source dished to People:

"It's like Rob is finally realizing the seriousness of being overweight and not taking care of himself. His family has been pushing very hard for him to work on himself. They keep telling him that he has no choice because Dream needs a healthier dad."

Even so, it's been "very difficult for Rob to get motivated, especially when it comes to his diet" since they claim he "is very much addicted to junk food."

But with the help of a professional, they hope he will make better choices:

"He is now working with a nutritionist to make healthier choices. Rob needs someone to be held accountable to. Someone that he sees on a regular basis and that won't accept bad food decisions. His family is hoping he will finally change."

Amid his new journey, the 30-year-old is also dealing with a revenge porn lawsuit filed by his baby momma. Plus, he's sued her for battery, assault, and vandalism.

The drama is never ending.

It's also unclear when, but Rob has deleted his Instagram account. Maybe it has something to do with him working on himself??

[Image via Media Punch/Twitter.]

Tags: blac chyna, celeb kidz, dream kardashian, fitness, food, health, instagram, rob kardashian