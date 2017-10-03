Home Videos Photos Shop
Roman Polanski Accused Of Raping Another Woman — A German Actress When She Was Only 15

Such disturbing allegations…

According to The New York Times, former German actress Renate Langer is accusing director Roman Polanski of raping her when she was 15, making her the fourth woman to publicly accuse him of sexual assault.

The now-61-year-old says the alleged incident happened at a house in Gstaad in February 1972 after he had shown interest in casting her in a movie.

A month later, the filmmaker apparently apologized, offered her a small part in his movie Che?, and allegedly raped her again at a house in Rome where she tried to defensively attack him with a bottle of wine and a bottle of perfume.

Langer filed a report with Swiss police, who are still trying to determine whether they could move forward with a criminal complaint. While Switzerland has eliminated its statute of limitations on child sex abuse cases, the law still limits prosecution on older incidents.

Renate did not previously report Polanski to authorities out of concern for her now-deceased parents. She said:

"My mother would have had a heart attack… I felt ashamed and embarrassed and lost and solo."

The Rosemary's Baby director's lawyer Harland Braun reportedly declined to comment.

In 1978, Polanski fled the United States after pleading guilty to statutory rape against then-13-year-old Samantha Geimer. On Monday at the Zurich Film Festival, Polanski made a rare public comment about the 1970s case.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he said:

"As far as what I did: It's over. I pleaded guilty… I went to jail. I came back to the United States to do it, people forget about that, or don't even know. I then was locked up here [in Zurich] after this festival. So in the sum, I did about four or five times more than what was promised to me."

What a sad situation…

