Route 91 Harvest Festival Releases Statement Following Horrific Vegas Shooting

The Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas was the target of the United State's deadliest mass shooting on Sunday night, with at least 59 dead and 527 injured.

Late Monday night, the country music festival released their first statement following the horrific tragedy to social media.

Related: Here Are All The Las Vegas Shooting Victims Identified So Far

Sharing their heartbreak over all the innocent lives lost, they wrote:

"On behalf of the entire Route 91 Harvest Family, we are completely devastated by the event that occurred last night.

.

Our deepest sympathies go out to the injured and the deceased and their loved ones, senseless violence has claimed the souls of our fans and we have little in the way of answers.

.

Our eternal gratitude goes out to the LVPD, Emergency services, security guards, and fans for their selfless acts of bravery while trying to help those in need.

.

While we will try and move forward, we will never forget this day.

We will NOT let hate win over LOVE.

We will NOT be defeated by senseless violence.

We WILL persevere, and honor the souls that were lost.

Because it matters. - BOC"

You can check the post out (below):

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and their loved ones.

We'll continue to keep you updated with any new details.

[Image via Route 91 Harvest Festival/Instagram.]

Tags: las vegas, music minute, r.i.p., route 91 harvest festival, sad sad, shooting, sin city, violence