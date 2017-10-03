Sam Smith Spotted K-I-S-S-I-N-G 13 Reasons Why Star Brandon Flynn In NYC!

OMG, we could cry.

It seems like just weeks ago Sam Smith was talking about being "insanely single" – oh wait, it was!!

We're happy to report the 25-year-old has figured out how to be the only one with 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn!!

As you may remember, Brandon is the 23-year-old actor who recently came out as gay in the name of marriage equality in Australia. Amazing!

The two were photographed kissing and holding hands all over Greenwich Village in NYC on Tuesday without a care in the world! So this is clearly not a new love! See evidence HERE.

Do U ship this couple?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

