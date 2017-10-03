Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Vegas Tom Petty Kim K. Trump PerezTV
Home >> Gay Gay Gay, SIGHting, Love Line, New York, Sam Smith, LGBT >> Sam Smith Spotted K-I-S-S-I-N-G 13 Reasons Why Star Brandon Flynn In NYC!

Sam Smith Spotted K-I-S-S-I-N-G 13 Reasons Why Star Brandon Flynn In NYC!

10/03/2017 4:25 PM ET | Filed under: Gay Gay GaySIGHtingLove LineNew YorkSam SmithLGBT

Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn

OMG, we could cry.

It seems like just weeks ago Sam Smith was talking about being "insanely single" – oh wait, it was!!

We're happy to report the 25-year-old has figured out how to be the only one with 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn!!

Related: Sam Tells Elton John He Almost Quit Making Music

As you may remember, Brandon is the 23-year-old actor who recently came out as gay in the name of marriage equality in Australia. Amazing!

The two were photographed kissing and holding hands all over Greenwich Village in NYC on Tuesday without a care in the world! So this is clearly not a new love! See evidence HERE.

Do U ship this couple?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Instagram/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
Emmy Awards 2017: The Hottest Couples On The Red Carpet!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Cheer On This Runner Whose Dick & Balls Popped Out During A Marathon!
Next story »
Tyra Banks Splits From Longtime Boyfriend & Baby Daddy Erik Asla
See All Comments