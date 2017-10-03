Kim Cattrall Blasts Sarah Jessica Parker Over Sex And The City 3 Comments!

Kim Cattrall is so over being known as a diva!

As you probably heard, the actress slammed reports claiming she decided to pull out of Sex and the City 3 right before production was supposed to begin.

Well, she's not stopping, addressing the issue on Piers Morgan's Life Stories show which was filmed on Monday, according to DailyMail.com.

In fact, the starlet dragged Sarah Jessica Parker into it, specifically calling her out for going public with her "disappointment":

"Now at this very moment it's quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I've been saying for almost a year of 'no' that I'm demanding or a diva. And this is really where I take to task the people from Sex And The City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer."

It's been rumored for years that the 61-year-old and SJP don't get along, and Kim even kind of referenced it, telling Piers:

"I don't know what her issue is, I never have."

Going back to the film, she made it clear she's never even lead anyone on into thinking she'd sign on:

"The answer was always no and a respectful, firm, 'no'. I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous."

And revealing why she's fine not coming back for a third movie based off the hit TV show, she explained:

"This isn't about more money, this is not about more scenes, it's not about any of those things. This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another. I'm 61. It's now."

Cattrall gives them their blessing to go on without her though:

"I want them to make the movie, if that's what they want to do. It's a great part. I played it past the finish line and then some and I loved it and another actress should play it, maybe they could make it an African American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones? Or bring in another character. It can be another character. This is what I really believe that this franchise needs another point of view and this could be it."

Would fans be open to Samantha being played by someone else??

Or would Sarah, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon even want to pick up the movie without her?

So many things to think about!

