With 59 dead and 527 injured in Sunday's shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, it's taking a long time to identify everyone.

That can be an eternity for people looking for their loved ones who were among the 22,000 at the concert.

Photos: Here Are All The Las Vegas Shooting Victims Identified So Far

In one of the scariest such stories we've heard, Manitoba, Canada resident Joseph Lambourne got a call from his sister-in-law to tell him the country festival his wife, Jan Lambourne, was attending was the site of a mass shooting.

He couldn't get ahold of his wife until he got a series of unbelievably scary text messages (above). He told CTV News:

[Image via CTV News.]