Tom Petty's Daughter Mourns His Passing With Beautiful Tributes

R.I.P., Tom Petty.

Tom Petty's youngest daughter AnnaKim Violette Petty is paying tribute to the rock icon.

As we previously reported, the 66-year-old passed away on Monday following a full cardiac arrest the day before.

While celebs and many fans have taken to social media to mourn the star, the singer's 35-year-old offspring recalled some beautiful moments with her father as he was in the hospital.

We especially love this picture she posted to Instagram (above), which she simply captioned with "We love u."

The artist also shared:

We are all a mirror of divine loveA post shared by Ilovemyfamily (@dadlivesmatteronelove) on Oct 2, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

Going on a posting spree to celebrate her dad's life, AnnaKim Instagrammed:

I love you my angel 💜A post shared by Ilovemyfamily (@dadlivesmatteronelove) on Oct 2, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Please get me stoned this week I'm hanging in there dad lives matterA post shared by Ilovemyfamily (@dadlivesmatteronelove) on Oct 2, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

96 tears was the first song my dad taught me to play thank you for all the love this has been the longest day of my life💜A post shared by Ilovemyfamily (@dadlivesmatteronelove) on Oct 2, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

He made all his dreams real ⚡️A post shared by Ilovemyfamily (@dadlivesmatteronelove) on Oct 2, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Twin StarsA post shared by Ilovemyfamily (@dadlivesmatteronelove) on Oct 2, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

Late Monday night, she also shared the lyrics to her dad's song Alright For Now:

💜thank you for the loveA post shared by Ilovemyfamily (@dadlivesmatteronelove) on Oct 2, 2017 at 11:06pm PDT

We are so sorry for her loss. We're wishing her strength during this difficult time.

