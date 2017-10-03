Rock Icon Tom Petty Dead At 66 — Details Here

The music industry has lost another legend.

On Monday, Tom Petty passed away after suffering from a massive cardiac arrest. He was 66 years old.

Related: Las Vegas Shooting — Everything We Know So Far

This update comes after initial reports claimed that the A-lister had already passed away after being discovered unconscious in his Malibu, CA home. However, according to law enforcement officials, the Free Fallin' singer was rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital where he was put on life support and his pulse returned.

It was only later, as Tom continued to cling to life, that the decision was reportedly made to remove him from life support. At that point, Petty no longer had brain activity.

The rocker's longtime manager confirmed the sad news with a statement:

"On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty. He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40p.m. PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends."

How sad. One of Tom's daughters also confirmed the news as she took to Instagram and shared:

RIP💜A post shared by Ilovemyfamily (@dadlivesmatteronelove) on Oct 2, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT

What a heartbreaking situation. Our thoughts are with Petty's loved ones during this trying time.

R.I.P., Tom.

[Image via Wheatley/WENN.]

Tags: instagram, music minute, r.i.p., sad sad, tom petty