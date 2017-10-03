Home Videos Photos Shop
Tom Petty & Other Stars We Tragically Lost In 2017

10/03/2017 8:00 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteR.I.P.Sad Sad

Tom Petty

What a somber week.

On Monday, we lost the legendary musician Tom Petty after he was rushed to the hospital following full cardiac arrest. It's said the rocker died after he was removed from life support. So devastating.

Related: The Vegas Mass Shooting Victims Need Your Help

As fans and colleagues continue to mourn the loss of the Free Fallin' artist, let's remember all the stars we've lost this year (below):

CLICK HERE to view "Stars We Lost In 2017"

Thank you for your beautiful art. R.I.P.

