Tyra Banks Splits From Longtime Boyfriend & Baby Daddy Erik Asla

Tyra Banks is no longer dating photographer Erik Asla.

ET reports the couple, who have been dating since 2013, have split up. But they haven't completely ended their relationship as they share a son, York, who was born last January via surrogate!

A source shared:

"There was no drama at all. They are still friends and co-parenting their son, York Banks Asla, together. Tyra is a very hands-on mom, so it is not surprising she would continue to co-parent with Erik."

There was no word on when they put an end to it, but we're glad they're going to continue to maintain a friendship for their little one!

Wishing them both the best!

