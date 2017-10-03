Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Vegas Tom Petty Kim K. Trump PerezTV
Home >> Love Line, Tyra Banks, Breakups >> Tyra Banks Splits From Longtime Boyfriend & Baby Daddy Erik Asla

Tyra Banks Splits From Longtime Boyfriend & Baby Daddy Erik Asla

10/03/2017 4:12 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineTyra BanksBreakups

They're done!

Tyra Banks is no longer dating photographer Erik Asla.

ET reports the couple, who have been dating since 2013, have split up. But they haven't completely ended their relationship as they share a son, York, who was born last January via surrogate!

Related: This Tyra Fan's Tattoo Of Her Is So Good!

A source shared:

"There was no drama at all. They are still friends and co-parenting their son, York Banks Asla, together. Tyra is a very hands-on mom, so it is not surprising she would continue to co-parent with Erik."

There was no word on when they put an end to it, but we're glad they're going to continue to maintain a friendship for their little one!

Wishing them both the best!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!
All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
Emmy Awards 2017: The Hottest Couples On The Red Carpet!
Fergie & Josh Duhamel: Through The Years
View Pics »
« Previous story
Sam Smith Spotted K-I-S-S-I-N-G 13 Reasons Why Star Brandon Flynn In NYC!
Next story »
Happy Mean Girls Day! Celebrate By Catching Up On What The Entire Cast Is Up To Now!
See All Comments