VOTE: Next Week's American Horror Story: Cult Opens With A Mass Shooting — Should FX Postpone The Episode?

Nothing is scarier than when life imitates art.

But in light of recent events, it might be too horrific to air next week's American Horror Story: Cult — because the episode opens with a mass shooting.

The beginning moments of the hour find a crowd of people under attack from a shooter at a political rally, which couldn't have come at a worse time following the real life massacre in Las Vegas on Sunday.

FX and 20th Century Fox have yet to comment about whether or not the episode — which comes at the center of a politically-charged season — would be postponed.

This wouldn't be the first time Ryan Murphy's horror anthology has depicted a mass shooting. Evan Peters' character memorably committed a mass shooting at his high school in season 1, which played out in an excruciatingly gruesome manner.

Of course, that Murder House episode didn't air off the heels of a real life tragedy — though we still expect Season 7's shooting, which was filmed before production wrapped at the end of September, to be just as unsettling.

What do YOU think, Perezious readers? Is it too soon for FX to air the episode, or is there already so much violence on TV that it shouldn't really matter?

