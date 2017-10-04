New American Idol Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, & Luke Bryan Discuss The Show's Revival & Las Vegas Shooting On GMA

It's not all fun and music for the judges of the new American Idol.

That's one thing that was made clear when Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan assembled together for their first interview on Good Morning America.

On Wednesday, the judges — or, "the dream team" as Katy put it — were brought out on the ABC morning show where they revealed just how much work it takes for an aspiring singer to become America's next superstar.

The interview then took a serious turn as the trio addressed the harrowing mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday, and spoke on where they believe America should go from here.

Video: Katy Addresses Vegas Massacre In Concert

Richie said he worries about fans' live music experiences being taken away by fear of violence, while Bryan admitted to feeling "nauseated" for the horrors that his dear friend Jason Aldean saw that night.

But Perry was a bit more outspoken, saying that while she prays everyday, "prayer without action is powerless." In addition to sending thoughts and prayers, the pop star said we as a society "need to take an unfortunate good, hard look at what our rules and our boundaries are with gun reform."

Looks like these judges are already copacetic. Ch-ch-check out their first interview (below).

[Image via ABC.]

Tags: american idol, daytime tv, good morning america, jason laden, katy perry, las vegas shooting, lionel richie, luke bryan, music minute, tv news, violence