Yes, There Was Actual Peach Fucking Behind The Scenes Of Call Me By Your Name

There was a lot of love on the set of Call Me by Your Name, but perhaps the most tender, intimate experience was when the director fucked a piece of fruit.

Armie Hammer and director Luca Guadagnino spoke to OUT Magazine about what it took to bring the pages of Andre Aciman's 2007 gay romance novel to life — and one scene in particular required some in depth research.

Fans of the book will be happy to know that the film includes the memorable scene where Oliver, played by Timothée Chalamet, masturbates with a pitted peach.

Guadagnino admitted he had reservations about putting this scene in his script, unsure if it was realistic — or even possible — for man to make love with fruit.

So, the filmmaker did what any other reasonable creative would do in such a situation: he tried it out for himself! He explained:

"I was struggling with the possibility that you can masturbate yourself with such a fruit. So I grabbed a peach and I tried, and I have to say — it works."

Thanks for the tip, Luca!

Apparently, the director wasn't the only one who was curious about the fuckability of a peach — Chalamet had already done his own research on the subject. He added:

"I went to Timothée, and said, ‘We shoot the scene, because I tried it and it worked.' And he said, ‘I tried, too, and I already knew it worked.' "

Peach-sturbating was just one example of how the creative juices were flowing on set. Hammer confessed he had never been so "intimately involved" with a director before, explaining:

"Luca was able to look at me and completely undress me. He knew every single one of my insecurities, every time I needed to be pushed, and when I needed to be protected… I probably fell in love with Luca the same way Elio fell in love with [my character] Oliver. I looked at him with amazement."

While taking on the role of a grad student who falls in love with his professor's son was a big challenge for The Social Network actor, he said leaning into those desires was a freeing experience:

"So much of this movie is about stripping everything away and exposing yourself. I grew up in conservative white America, where you just don't talk about yourself, your desires, wanting to express your sensuality — it's taboo. To be fully immersed in Luca's world was just an incredible gift."

He sounds so appreciative — what a peach! Call Me by Your Name hits theaters November 24.

