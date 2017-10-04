Home Videos Photos Shop
Brooke Shields Reveals The Sleazy Pickup Line Donald Tried To Use On Her!

10/04/2017 9:47 AM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooDonald TrumpBrooke ShieldsAndy Cohen

Brooke Shields

Swing and a miss!

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, Brooke Shields revealed she once rejected Donald Trump's cringe-worthy attempt to hit on her after his divorce from second wife, Marla Maples.

As you may know, POTUS split from Tiffany Trump's mom in 1996 and their divorce was finalized in 1999.

Related: Trump Claims Gun Law Will Be Addressed 'As Time Goes By'

Anyway, the 52-year-old actress recounted the former reality TV star asking her out using their statuses as "America's sweetheart" and "America's richest man":

"I was on location doing a movie and he called me right after he gotten a divorce. And he said, ‘I really think we should date because you're America's sweetheart and I'm America's richest man and the people would love it."

Would we..? Gross.

Find out how Brooke declined the douchey offer (below)!

This doesn't surprise us at all!

