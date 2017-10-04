Home Videos Photos Shop
Celebs Who Should Start Their Own Workout Empires!

10/04/2017 9:18 AM ET | Filed under: Britney SpearsFitnessAbsGIFs

We'd give these stars our money!!

We need the Britney Spears workout plan!!

The Vegas performer loves flaunting her fit frame on social media for her followers, so hopefully it's only a matter of time before she shares her routine with her fans!

If she doesn't already have it in the works, she should. Brit could have her own empire, even naming it Stronger!

There's money to be made — but she's not the only star who could convince us to work up a sweat!

