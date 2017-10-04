Celine Dion Hesitantly Returns To Las Vegas Stage & Donates Concert Proceeds To Shooting Victims — Watch Here

Celine Dion's heart will go on and on for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

The music legend returned to The Colosseum inside Caesars Palace on Tuesday night, but admitted she was hesitant to perform just two short days following the "nightmare."

Opening the concert a bit differently, the Power of Love singer took to the stage in a sparkly gown and paid tribute to the victims and those affected by the mass shooting.

Video: Mariah Carey Was NOT Prepared To Discuss Vegas Shooting

After confessing she wasn't sure whether or not to perform, Celine assured the audience they made the right decision in coming to the show — because all the proceeds from the concert would be donated to the victims of the massacre.

She told the packed crowd:

"On Sunday we lost too many beautiful, innocent souls, and so many are still suffering, but tonight we're going to let these families know that we are supporting them and that we will help them through their tragic loss. We dedicate tonight's show to all of the victims and their families, and to the first responders, and to the doctors and nurses who are working around the clock to save lives, and to so many heroes who did whatever they could to help complete strangers in a time of desperate need."

What an angel — she's proving just how strong Vegas is.

Before the show even began, concertgoers noticed that the Canadian songstress had #VegasStrong signs on the big screens in the area.

Ch-ch-check out a clip of Celine's somber address (below).

