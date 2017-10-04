Chip & Joanna Gaines Reportedly Pulled The Plug On Fixer Upper For Security Reasons

Chip and Joanna Gaines are putting their children first.

As you've likely heard, Mr. and Mrs. Gaines are walking away from their HGTV hit, Fixer Upper, after season five. While many fans are disappointed by the news, it seems there are a number of reasons as to why the couple has pulled the plug on their show.

According to one Us Weekly source, the biggest issue Chip and Joanna have with their fame is that it has put their kids' safety at risk. Apparently, the twosome have tried to keep their kids out of the limelight but "people drive by and like to take pictures in front of their house." Obviously, this presents a security concern for the parents of four.

The insider added:

"I think they just want to take a step back from it."

The pair's break has been a long time coming as, in the last four years, they've been stretched thin professionally. In their initial blog post announcing the break, the Gaines noted:

"Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses."

We mean, that's VVV fair. The love birds run not only their construction business, Magnolia Homes, but also oversee the retail shop Magnolia Market AND plan to launch a restaurant, called Magnolia Table. Oh, and they've already written two books and have a quarterly journal.

It sounds like they've earned a break to us! Enjoy your downtime, y'all!!

