Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Are Planning For IVF In The Coming Months In Hopes Of Baby No. 2!

The Stephens are ready to be a family of four!

In a new interview for the November issue of InStyle, Chrissy Teigen revealed she and her husband, John Legend, will be trying for the second baby via IVF very, very soon!

The 31-year-old has been very open about her struggles with fertility and postpartum depression – but she says her only regret is that she didn't extract more eggs during her first round of fertility treatment.

In the beginning, the couple started with 20 embryos and were left with three after checking for imperfections and narrowing them down to the ones that "you know are going to be good for your body."

Chrissy revealed:

"The first little girl didn't work, and then the second is Luna."

The third embryo will be implanted in the coming months as the couple tries to grow their adorable fam!

And the Lip Sync Battle host is prepared for the side effects that come after delivering a child:

"I have really good days and really bad days, and I don't tend to talk about the really bad days. But I would hate for people to think those days didn't exist."

Plus, the model is super grateful to have such amazing support from her husband:

"I'm much luckier to have John's personality in my life than he is to have mine. He is insanely patient and such a dork, and he loves seeing me happy, even if that means watching The Real Housewives of Dallas with me for two and a half hours. I mean, I don't care about half the shit he's doing either. But there's a balance. If he's watching MSNBC and is excited about something, then I've got to be in that realm."

Ch-ch-check out photos and clips from the feature (below)!!

The hilarious—and beautiful—@ChrissyTeigen is on the cover of our November issue. I Photograph by @carterbedloesmithA post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Oct 4, 2017 at 5:31am PDT

Three words that still haunt @ChrissyTeigen to this day: High school eyebrows.A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Oct 4, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

[Image via InStyle Magazine.]

