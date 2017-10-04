Home Videos Photos Shop
Home >> R.I.P., Love Line, Playboy, Hugh Hefner >> Crystal Harris Was A Pillar Of Strength For Hugh Hefner During His Final Years

Crystal Harris Was A Pillar Of Strength For Hugh Hefner During His Final Years

10/04/2017 4:09 PM ET | Filed under: R.I.P.Love LinePlayboyHugh Hefner

Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris

Crystal Harris was there for Hugh Hefner until the very end.

Sources tell TMZ the Playboy mogul — who passed away due to natural causes last week at the age of 91 — was very well taken care of by his 31-year-old wife, despite previous concerns from his family.

Apparently, Hef's loved ones weren't sure of Crystal's intentions from the beginning of her relationship with the magazine founder, or that she'd be there as his health declined, but that was certainly not the case.

The outlet reports the model was at every doctor's appointment and would organize movie and game nights to keep the icon's spirits high as he became more and more frail.

We're happy to hear she wasn't just in it for the $5 million and Hollywood Hills home. Our thoughts are with the family during this time of grieving.

