Many are still trying to wrap their heads around the mass shooting which occurred in Las Vegas on Sunday.

As you surely know, the Route 91 Harvest Festival ended in tragedy when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock began raining bullets on the 22,000 person crowd. The gunman killed at least 59 people and injured around 527 others before taking his own life.

Related: Celebs Speak Out About The Mass Shooting In Las Vegas

Paddock's suicide has complicated this situation as the authorities have been scrambling to find an answer as to why, this seemingly normal guy, would become a domestic terrorist. And the authorities aren't the only baffled ones as Stephen's brother, Eric Paddock, is also struggling to comprehend the devastation his flesh-and-blood caused.

On Tuesday, Mr. Paddock spoke with the press again where he gave a rambling speech about his brother's character and defended the culprit's recent decision to wire $100K to a girlfriend in the Philippines. Although the girlfriend in question is still considered a person of interest by law enforcement, Eric believes

[Image via CBS.]