Ellen DeGeneres Asked Demi Lovato If Ruin The Friendship Is About Nick Jonas — Here's Her Response!

Does Demi Lovato actually want to Ruin The Friendship with Nick Jonas??

As we reported, fans were speculating that the 25-year-old songstress had feelings for her longtime pal (and ex-boyfriend's brother) in one of her new songs released last week.

Ellen DeGeneres didn't miss the opportunity to ask the Sorry Not Sorry singer about the potential crush on Ellen on Tuesday, saying:

"I'm told to ask these questions. I don't care, I don't. But supposedly there is a a song about Nick Jonas and because you just claimed to be so honest I think you should be honest with that answer."

And Demi didn't say yes… but she didn't say no, either!

The celeb responded:

"Something that I will always keep to myself is who I write my songs about."

So, it's probably about him. Ha!

Watch the exchange (below)!

Demi went on to talk about her new YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, which will give fans an inside look at her struggle with mental health.

Get a sneak peek (below):

Will U be tuning in?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

