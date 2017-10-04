Here's What Went Down When Donald Trump Visited Las Vegas

Donald Trump held a press conference on Wednesday after meeting with the first responders and victims of the deadly mass shooting in Vegas.

While POTUS has refused to start talks on gun control, he addressed the tragedy which left at least 59 dead and over 500 injured. In an attempt to share his sorrow, he shared:

"The mass murder that took place Sunday night fills America's heart with grief."

It was an entirely different Trump than what we saw of him in Puerto Rico, disrespectfully throwing paper towels into the crowd. Although, here, the 71-year-old hardly took his eyes off his speech, plainly reading it off without any emotion.

Like his last press conference on the horrific shooting, he continued to pepper in scripture, asking God to "ease their suffering and to speed their healing," adding "that the souls of those who passed are now at peace in heaven."

He also went on to say:

"We cannot be defined by the evil that threatens us or the violence that incites such terror."

Still, Donald didn't make any mention of how this country can put an end to the violence, but instead tried to spread a message of "love" and "light."

Watch his press conference (below) at the 7:30 mark and let us know what you think!

