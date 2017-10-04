Gabrielle Union Reveals Heartbreaking Struggle With Infertility: ‘I Have Had 8 Or 9 Miscarriages’

Gabrielle Union is bravely opening up about her struggle with getting pregnant, getting more candid than she has in the past.

Sharing an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, We're Going To Need More Wine, with People, the actress revealed she and husband Dwyane Wade have tried many times to conceive, but it never happened for them.

The 44-year-old revealed:

"I have had eight or nine miscarriages. For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I've either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle."

She's not losing hope though, adding she and the NBA star "remain bursting with love and ready to do anything to meet the child we've both dreamed of."

Especially since she's become a stepmom to two of her husband's three kids, Zaire and Zion, as well as his nephew Dahveon Morris. Gabi explained:

"I never wanted kids. Then I became a stepmom, and there was no place I'd rather be than with them."

The Being Mary Jane actress also shared her frustrations with being asked when she's having kids, and she admitted it's not just because she's a public figure:

"For so many women, and not just women in the spotlight, people feel very entitled to know, ‘Do you want kids?' A lot of people, especially people that have fertility issues, just say ‘no' because that's a lot easier than being honest about whatever is actually going on. People mean so well, but they have no idea the harm or frustration it can cause."

The actress even goes to great lengths when dealing with the effects IVF have on her just so rumors don't circulate about her attempt to get pregnant:

"Once a month I look like I'm in my second trimester because I'm bloated. It leads to the questions and it leads to the rumors and anytime I go into a doctor's office I feel like I'm a member of SEAL Team Six undercover because I don't want people to speculate."

It must be so hard to go through this publicly, but we applaud her for being so honest!

Hopefully this will open up more conversations for women in similar situations to not feel alone.

Want to hear more from Gabi?? Ch-ch-check out her book when it's released on October 17!

