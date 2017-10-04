Idris Elba Recalls Feeling 'Awkward' Over Taylor Swift & Kanye West's 'Beef' At The Met Gala!

Asked by The New York Times to "Confirm Or Deny" rumors, Idris Elba ended up letting a little tidbit slip about cohosting the 2016 Met Gala with Taylor Swift!

Responding to whether the event was the most stressful night of his life, the actor confessed there was some tension between the singer and Kanye West, who was also in attendance:

"Deny. It was great. I felt really famous that day. It was a bit awkward because Taylor Swift and I had to present an award. We were walking through the crowd and obviously, there was a little beef between Taylor and Kanye. I didn't know any of this. But I was there! And I was, like, ‘Oh, this is awks.'"

It was in February of that year that the rapper debuted his song Famous where he referenced Taylor with the lyrics, "I made that bitch famous." So, it was only three months later the singers had to see each other at the May gala!

"Awks" sounds right!

[Image via Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.]

