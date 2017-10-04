Home Videos Photos Shop
Jason Aldean's Pregnant Wife Brittany Shares Her Heartbreaking Account Of The Las Vegas Massacre: 'We Were The Lucky Ones'

10/04/2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with all the victims and their loved ones.

Jason Aldean's pregnant wife Brittany Aldean has opened up about the devastating Las Vegas shooting.

In attendance at the Route 91 Harvest Festival to support the country singer, who was headlining the show, the soon-to-be momma penned an emotional account of Sunday night's tragedy.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote:

This absolutely breaks our hearts.

Out of respect to the victims whose lives were lost Sunday night, Jason has canceled his tour stops in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Anaheim this week.

Our thoughts continue to be with all those who passed away and with their loved ones.

