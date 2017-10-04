Jason Aldean's Pregnant Wife Brittany Shares Her Heartbreaking Account Of The Las Vegas Massacre: 'We Were The Lucky Ones'

Jason Aldean's pregnant wife Brittany Aldean has opened up about the devastating Las Vegas shooting.

In attendance at the Route 91 Harvest Festival to support the country singer, who was headlining the show, the soon-to-be momma penned an emotional account of Sunday night's tragedy.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote:

Took me a while to be able to write these words… thank you to everyone who has reached out to Jason and I… Means the world to us💙A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Oct 4, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

This absolutely breaks our hearts.

Out of respect to the victims whose lives were lost Sunday night, Jason has canceled his tour stops in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Anaheim this week.

Our thoughts continue to be with all those who passed away and with their loved ones.

