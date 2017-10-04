Here's A Promising Update On Justin Bieber's Mental Health — 'It's Been A Process, But He's Doing So Much Better'

Justin Bieber has emerged from a very dark place after taking some time off!

An insider tells People the 23-year-old singer is on the other side of a "miserable" time in his life – and he is now "doing so much better"! Glad to hear it!

Related: Nicki Minaj, Allow Us To Introduce You To Shawn Mendes

The source explained:

"It was a really bad scene. He was just not himself. He was profoundly unhappy. Exhausted, low energy. He was just miserable. He needed to step back, recalibrate, and then figure out his next move."

As you remember, this was right around the time the Sorry singer canceled the rest of his Purpose tour and became more involved in church.

The insider went on:

"It has been a process, but he's doing so much better. You can talk to him and see that the old Justin is coming back. He seems happier, more energetic. It's encouraging. He's not completely there, but he's definitely on his way."

Adding:

"For a long time, it was just awful, but it's not anymore. Justin is seeing the beauty around him. He sees that his life is beautiful, that he's beautiful. He's young and rich, but that's not enough. He's now becoming emotionally and spiritually grounded, and the difference is written all over his face. It's beautiful to watch."

Keep it up, bb!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: justin bieber, mental health, music minute