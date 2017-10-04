Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Sex & The City Vegas Demi Lovato Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Justin Timberlake, Film Flickers, Kate Winslet, Oscars, Woody Allen >> Everything's Coming Apart For Kate Winslet In The Dark First Trailer For Woody Allen's Wonder Wheel

Everything's Coming Apart For Kate Winslet In The Dark First Trailer For Woody Allen's Wonder Wheel

10/04/2017 12:30 PM ET | Filed under: Justin TimberlakeFilm FlickersKate WinsletOscarsWoody Allen

no title

Life can be a real roller coaster — but for Kate Winslet in Wonder Wheel, it seems to be more of a tilt-a-whirl.

The first trailer has dropped for Woody Allen's upcoming drama with Amazon Studios, and it's looking to be one chaotic ride.

Taking place in New York's Coney Island in the 1950s, the story follows the intertwining lives of a former actress now working as a waitress (Winslet), her ride-operator husband (Jim Belushi), his estranged daughter on the run from gangsters (Juno Temple), and a lifeguard who dreams of becoming a playwright (Justin Timberlake).

Related: Kate Defends Working With 'Incredible' Woody Allen!

With a tease of murder, mystery, and madness, Wonder Wheel already feels more in line with the filmmaker's darker works like Match Point or Crimes and Misdemeanors. Also, do we already smell an Oscar nod for Kate?

Ch-ch-check out the wonderful trailer (below) — and catch Wonder Wheel in select theaters on December 1.

[Image via Amazon.]

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

31 Horror Movies You Can Stream On Netflix This October!
Dirty Messages Hidden In Disney Films!
Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!
Steamiest LGBT Movie Sex Scenes!
Worst Movie Casting Of All Time!
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: 'Bob's Burgers' Movie in the Works at Fox
Next story »
Las Vegas Shooter's Girlfriend Was 'Sent Away' To The Philippines Before Attack, According To Her Sisters
See All Comments