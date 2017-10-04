Everything's Coming Apart For Kate Winslet In The Dark First Trailer For Woody Allen's Wonder Wheel

Life can be a real roller coaster — but for Kate Winslet in Wonder Wheel, it seems to be more of a tilt-a-whirl.

The first trailer has dropped for Woody Allen's upcoming drama with Amazon Studios, and it's looking to be one chaotic ride.

Taking place in New York's Coney Island in the 1950s, the story follows the intertwining lives of a former actress now working as a waitress (Winslet), her ride-operator husband (Jim Belushi), his estranged daughter on the run from gangsters (Juno Temple), and a lifeguard who dreams of becoming a playwright (Justin Timberlake).

With a tease of murder, mystery, and madness, Wonder Wheel already feels more in line with the filmmaker's darker works like Match Point or Crimes and Misdemeanors. Also, do we already smell an Oscar nod for Kate?

Ch-ch-check out the wonderful trailer (below) — and catch Wonder Wheel in select theaters on December 1.

[Image via Amazon.]

