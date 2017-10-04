Kim Kardashian Freaks Out Over Paparazzi Taking Unflattering Photos Of Her In A Bikini!

Kim Kardashian West is pissed the fuck off in the new episode of KUWTK!

The teaser dropped on Wednesday, and it has the reality TV starlet freaking out over paparazzi invading her Mexico getaway for Kourtney Kardashian's birthday, and taking unflattering pictures of her in a bikini.

While lounging poolside in a bright swimsuit, Kimmy ranted:

"Like, I don't get it! Like, I literally don't look like this! I need to untag myself in everything. I'm literally going to go inside and just start untagging."

In a later confession, she explained why she had such a strong reaction:

"I'm already having this anxiety attack over security, and I'm already just on high alert and now paparazzi's found us… I'm doing all the steps to try to be as private and discreet as possible and then you take pictures. And, if they're not perfect, people just body shame and criticize you. For people just to think that's OK is so frustrating."

Watch (above) and let us know what U think!

