Lamar Odom Comments On His Relationship With Khloé Kardashian For The First Time Since Her Pregnancy News

Lamar Odom was very diplomatic on Wednesday when answering questions about the Kardashians on Complex's Everyday Struggle show.

When asked about his current relationship with his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian — who is reportedly pregnant with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson's baby — the 37-year-old responded by saying he is "still cool" with the reality star "from a distance."

He went on:

"I wish her well. Still got love for her."

As for the rest of the Kardashian elite, Lamar didn't really seem to know about anything going on as he didn't realize Rob Kardashian was being sued by Blac Chyna and that Kanye West has been going through it recently.

On his relationship with the rapper, the former basketballer said:

"Kanye is a good dude. He was there for me when I was in a coma, he was there for me when I woke up … I would say [our relationship] probably deteriorated with all the other relationships that were built. But it's like that sometimes. It'd probably be weird [to contact Kanye now]. But I would have no problem with it."

Lamar didn't really have too much to say about anything else — which is why we found it interesting that he is pushing for his own reality show.

