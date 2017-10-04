Las Vegas Mass Shooter's Brother Gives Another Rambling Speech To The Press — Watch

Many are still trying to wrap their heads around the mass shooting which occurred in Las Vegas on Sunday.

As you surely know, the Route 91 Harvest Festival ended in tragedy when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock began raining bullets on the 22,000 person crowd. The gunman killed at least 59 people and injured around 527 others before taking his own life.

Paddock's suicide has complicated this situation as the authorities have been scrambling to find an answer as to why, this seemingly normal guy, would become a domestic terrorist. And the authorities aren't the only baffled ones as Stephen's brother, Eric Paddock, is also struggling to comprehend the devastation his flesh-and-blood caused.

On Tuesday, Mr. Paddock spoke with the press again where he gave a rambling speech about his brother's character and defended the culprit's recent decision to wire $100K to a girlfriend in the Philippines. Although the girlfriend in question is still considered a person of interest by law enforcement, Eric believes his brother manipulated the woman to leave so that she wasn't around during the massacre.

Per Paddock, Stephen was very generous with his money as he often spent thousands of dollars on sushi for friends and relatives. He was also supposedly very doting to his elderly mother. Yet, all of this does not wipe away the fact that he killed dozens of people.

While Eric's been trying to distance himself from his brother's crime, there seems to be ANOTHER Paddock sibling people are talking about. According to TMZ, Stephen's younger brother Bruce has quite the rap sheet as he's regularly had trouble with the law.

The report states that Bruce has been booked for criminal threats, arson, vandalism, petty theft, burglary, Marijuana, driving on a suspended license, and contempt. Oh man. Now, it's unclear if all of these arrests resulted in convictions, but it's said the 57-year-old California resident WAS convicted for petty theft with a prior and vandalism.

We should probably mention that Stephen's father was also a bank robber who was once on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted List. Oof.

Be sure to stay tuned for any updates on this very upsetting case.

