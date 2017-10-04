Las Vegas Shooter's Girlfriend Finally Speaks, Says Paddock Was 'A Kind, Caring, Quiet Man'

After Sunday's Las Vegas attack, the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, people are looking everywhere for some explanation.

Unfortunately, so far there doesn't seem to be any, other than Stephen Paddock just decided one day to use the ability to buy a ton of assault weapons and kill as many people as he could.

Photos: Here Are All The Las Vegas Shooting Victims Identified So Far

There does seem to be some question as to how much his girlfriend knew about his plans. The FBI is currently investigating Marilou Danley, whom Paddock apparently sent away to the Philippines before the attack.

On Wednesday, we got our first words from Danley herself, who released a statement saying she was "devastated" by the news that her boyfriend, a "kind, caring, quiet man" had done such a horrible thing.

She also claims she had no knowledge of Paddock's plans and thought the money he wired her was his "way of breaking up with" her. She explains she returned to the country voluntarily in order to fully cooperate.

Read her entire statement for yourself (below):

"I am devastated by the deaths and injuries that have occurred and my prayers go out to the victims and their families and all those who have been hurt by these awful events. I have faith in God and I will continue to pray for everyone who has been harmed or hurt. I am a mother and grandmother and my heart breaks for all who have lost loved ones. I knew Stephen Paddock as a kind, caring, quiet man. I loved him and hoped for a quiet future together with him. He never said anything to me or took any action that I was aware of that I understood in any way to be a warning that something horrible like this was going to happen. A little more than two weeks ago, Stephen told me he found a cheap ticket for me to the Philippines and that he wanted me to take a trip home to see my family. Like all Filipinos abroad, I was excited to go home and see family and friends. While there, he wired me money, which he said was for me to buy a house for me and my family. I was grateful, but honestly, I was worried that first the unexpected trip home and then the money was a way of breaking up with me. It never occurred to me in any way whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone. I have not made a statement until now because I have been cooperating with the authorities. I voluntarily flew back to America because I know that the FBI and the Las Vegas Police Department wanted to talk to me and I wanted to talk to them. I will cooperate fully with their investigation. Anything I can do to help ease suffering and help in any way, I will do. Please respect my privacy and my family's privacy."

What do you think of Danley's statement?

[Image via Facebook/Twitter.]

Tags: icky icky poo, las vegas shooting, legal matters, marilou danley, sad sad, stephen paddock, violence