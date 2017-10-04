Home Videos Photos Shop
Just FYI, It's Illegal To Carry A Toy Gun On Las Vegas Strip — But Real Guns Are OK

Just FYI, It's Illegal To Carry A Toy Gun On Las Vegas Strip — But Real Guns Are OK

10/04/2017

59 people were killed and 527 wounded in Las Vegas on Sunday, all by weapons legally purchased in the United States.

No one even kept track as the shooter bought 33 guns in the last year alone because there's no system in place to regulate the purchases.

But just in case you weren't yet convinced the gun laws in our country are insane, this may be the most ridiculous thing we've ever heard.

We just found out that thanks to a 2012 city ordinance, it's illegal to carry toy guns on the Vegas strip — because they're on a list of "dangerous objects" which also includes fireworks and skateboards.

Meanwhile in Nevada you can purchase a real gun without a permit, carry it around with you, and never register it.

Maybe NERF should start buying off politicians like the NRA does…

[Image via Twitter.]

See All Comments