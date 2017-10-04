Home Videos Photos Shop
MGM Resorts Will Donate $3 Million To Las Vegas Shooting Victims

MGM Resorts Will Donate $3 Million To Las Vegas Shooting Victims

10/04/2017 5:08 PM ET | Filed under: Sin CityCharityViolenceViral: News

Vegas continues to give back to the victims of Sunday's massacre.

It's been reported that MGM Resorts is giving $3 million to the relief effort after the tragedy at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

MGM, which owns the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in which the gunman opened fire, announced it would donate the large sum to aid families of the victims and first responders of the mass shooting.

CEO Jim Murren told TMZ:

"There are simply no words to express our grief and outrage. With this donation, we hope to make a difference to those who were harmed and those who are left behind."

The hotel company isn't the only Sin City staple making a sizable donation. As we reported, Celine Dion also donated proceeds from her Tuesday night concert at Caesar's Palace to the victims of the tragedy.

[Image via MGM Grand.]

