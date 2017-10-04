Las Vegas Shooting Survivor Bravely Recounts Her Husband's Last Moments: 'I Lost Half My Heart'

We can't even begin to imagine what Dr. Heather Gulish Melton is going through.

As we previously reported, the surgeon's husband was fatally shot while he was trying to save her during the mass shooting in Las Vegas. How awful.

As Heather's tragic story has touched many people, NBC's Today show had her stop by for an interview on Wednesday. During her sit down, Melton spoke with Savannah Guthrie about the massacre and shared some memories of her husband, Sonny Melton.

An emotional Heather related to Guthrie:

"I lost half my heart. It was a love that I had never experienced before. It was the kind of love that fills you up every single day. We loved being together and people felt how much we loved each other. I will carry that with me forever. I don't know that I'll ever experience that kind of love again. But the days I had with him were worth every minute. I didn't want to do this [interview] at all but I did not want the negative person to outshine the souls that were lost."

Our hearts are just breaking for her. Sonny and Heather were in attendance at the Route 91 Harvest Festival as part of their one year wedding anniversary celebration. Prior to Sonny's death, in addition to being husband and wife, the twosome worked alongside each other as the late Mr. Melton was also Heather's surgical assistant.

On why she decided to do the TV interview following Sonny's passing, Mrs. Melton explained:

"I wanted the whole world to know how good Sonny was. My son said to me, ‘Mom — Sonny's an international hero. He was always our hero when this happened.' So this didn't just happen that one night. He knows that his mother was saved by Sonny."

Apparently, when the bullets first went off, the love birds thought it was fireworks going off. When Sonny realized what was happening, he immediately wrapped his arms around his wife to protect her. She continued:

"I know he saved my life. When we realized that gun shots were going off and it wasn't just fireworks like everybody thought, I said, ‘Let's get down.' And he said, ‘No we'll get trampled let's go.' And he wrapped his arms around my back. As we started to run I felt him get shot in the back and we fell to the ground. At that point there was still gunfire all around us and people were still lying on the ground and I tried to perform CPR on him on the field."

Oh, what a terrible situation. As Heather is a surgeon, she realized her husband was dying as she performed CPR. The doctor recalled:

"He began to bleed from his mouth and I was just screaming for somebody to help me."

Help eventually came as Sonny was carried on the shoulder of a stranger to a pickup truck where he was rushed to the hospital alongside other victims. The stranger then stayed by Heather's side during the whole ordeal:

"[The stranger] performed CPR on Sonny the entire way to the hospital. And they stayed with me the entire time. They stayed by my side. I don't know their names — I was in too much shock to even ask. But I'm very grateful that I wasn't left alone."

Even in the darkest moments, humanity can shine through. In regards to how she is coping, Heather concluded:

"Nobody teaches you how to do this. Life just happens and I don't know, I feel like at this point it's almost breath by breath. Sometimes it feels like you can't breathe and other times you just cherish the moments that you had together. But I have a very supportive family and so does he and you have to get through this, our community has to get through this."

R.I.P., Sonny. Be sure to watch Heather's emotional interview for yourself (below).

