Mark Salling Pleads Guilty In Child Pornography Case — Faces Up To Seven Years In Prison!

Mark Salling is prison bound.

The Glee actor has pled guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor. According to reports, as part of his plea agreement, the industry vet has agreed to serve four to seven years behind bars.

Unsurprisingly, Salling is also required to register himself as a sex offender and is in no way allowed to contact persons under the age of 18 unless a parent and/or guardian is present.

Following his release from prison, the TV actor will be under supervised release for 20 years. Mark must stay 100 yards away from any schoolyards, parks, public swimming pools, playgrounds, and video arcades.

In addition to these conditions, Salling has been ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution to each victim who has requested it. The 35-year-old was also forced to enter a sex offender treatment program.

So… we guess THIS is what we missed on Glee… Ugh.

