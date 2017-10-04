Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Aren’t ‘Gonna Raise Assholes’ When It Comes To Parenting Their Two Kids!

With Mila Kunis starting to promote A Bad Moms Christmas, it only makes sense the momma-of-two would talk about parenting her own young kiddos!

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about raising hers and Ashton Kutcher's kids, Wyatt and Dimitri, the actress is pledging they won't turn into "assholes" when they grow up!

She explained:

"Yeah, we're not gonna raise assholes. There's enough assholes in this world! We don't need to contribute. But, you know, there's some nice people."

The 34-year-old already seems like a pro now that her youngest is about to turn one next month, adding:

"I'm a little bit less stressed over what to anticipate. You're still stressed out and there's still the idea of the guilt of leaving your kids, but you know that they'll be okay. Because I've already done it once and the kid doesn't resent me, so I was like, ‘Okay, I think I can do this.'"

And she added she has some assistance:

"I also need to enlist help. Working full time, my husband has moved his company here, so he works full time. We needed help."

Just not the kind from their parents where they spoil their kids rotten!

Mila confessed there won't be any gift giving at Christmas this time:

"We're instituting [no presents] this year because when the kids are [younger than] 1, it doesn't really matter. Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was 2, and it was too much. We didn't give her anything — it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don't even know what they're expecting; they're just expecting stuff. We've told our parents, ‘We're begging you — if you have to give her something, pick one gift. Otherwise, we'd like to take a charitable donation, to the Children's Hospital or a pet [or] whatever you want.'"

Not a bad idea!!

And on the topic of the holidays, the starlet says she and her family are making new little traditions, joking:

"I come from communist Russia, where you're not allowed to be happy, so my holiday traditions are ‘be quiet.' Coming to America is when you realize Christmas has a magical quality to it."

Kunis continued:

"In Russia, back in the day, it was a very religious holiday, so you don't celebrate Christmas if you're not Christian and if you're not at Mass. So, I being Jewish, was like, ‘Christmas is not for you.' We come to America and we're like, ‘Christmas is so inclusive.' We literally bought a Christmas tree, so as far as tradition goes, my family's big on any excuse to get the family together and get drunk. Whether it's Easter, which we've now all accepted into our Jewish household, or Christmas, it doesn't matter. It's all family time, but having kids, we're building up our own little versions of tradition."

The actress also added she and her husband have come up with all the ways to entertain their daughter and son:

"I can write you a book on kid-friendly activities anywhere in the world because that's what we do. We used to be like, ‘What's the coolest club?' and [now] I'm like, ‘Let me tell you about the zoo in Atlanta and the bouncy house.' There's not one kid activity that I haven't done yet with my child! We have a public library card everywhere we go. When it is really hot outside, we go to the library and read books."

They're so prepared!!

Mila couldn't sound further from a bad mom. LOLz!

[Image via DJDM/FayesVision/WENN.]

