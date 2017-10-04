Home Videos Photos Shop
Boy Bands Are Dancing Again In 2017! Watch Prettymuch's TRL Performance Of Would You Mind!

Boy Bands Are Dancing Again In 2017! Watch Prettymuch's TRL Performance Of Would You Mind!

10/04/2017

OK… we're pretty much obsessed with this.

MTV's TRL revival has birthed a new generation of woke VJs, social media-influenced segments, and, of course, new talent.

While boy bands are nothing new, it's been a second since we've seen a group that can dance AND harmonize as tightly as Prettymuch!

Video: MTV Opens TRL Premiere Episode With Anti-Gun PSA

As evidenced by this performance of Would You Mind, this quintet is basically Bell Biv DeVoe meets *NSYNC — and we're left wanting to scoop up every last flavor.

Are U a fan of this group? Ch-ch-check out their TRL performance (above).

