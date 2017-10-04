Boy Bands Are Dancing Again In 2017! Watch Prettymuch's TRL Performance Of Would You Mind!

OK… we're pretty much obsessed with this.

MTV's TRL revival has birthed a new generation of woke VJs, social media-influenced segments, and, of course, new talent.

While boy bands are nothing new, it's been a second since we've seen a group that can dance AND harmonize as tightly as Prettymuch!

Video: MTV Opens TRL Premiere Episode With Anti-Gun PSA

As evidenced by this performance of Would You Mind, this quintet is basically Bell Biv DeVoe meets *NSYNC — and we're left wanting to scoop up every last flavor.

Are U a fan of this group? Ch-ch-check out their TRL performance (above).

Tags: *nsync, bell biv devoe, dance, mtv, music minute, prettymuch, trl, tv news, would you mind